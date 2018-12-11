Catching up with Clemson commit Parks

Clemson nabbed one of its most recent commitments from 2020 four-star offensive lineman Walker Parks when he visited for the NC State game in October. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass then returned to campus for the game against Duke at Memorial Stadium last month.

TCI caught up with Parks to see how he enjoyed the visit for the Duke game and more.

“It was amazing as always,” he said. “With it being Military Appreciation Day and the purple out, I thought it was a great game to witness. Got to hang out with some other commits and we all click very well. 2020 will be a special group!”

The Duke game was Clemson’s first home night game of the 2018 season, and Parks enjoyed witnessing the spectacle and atmosphere inside Death Valley.

“I thought it was amazing,” he said. “It’s very cool to experience it and I can’t wait to play the night games.”

With college football’s contact period in progress, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell recently paid a visit to Parks’ school to check in on him. Parks said he and Caldwell communicate on a weekly basis and have a strong relationship.

“That’s the second time he’s stopped by and it means a lot to me,” Parks said. “We normally talk back and forth about once a week but he texted me and said it was great coming by school and getting to see you.”

Clemson beat out Notre Dame and a number of other major programs to land Parks’ commitment on Oct. 21.

Parks is confident the Tigers will be able to beat Notre Dame on the field as well when the two teams face off Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

“Obviously with that being my team I’m very glad I get to watch them play longer and I think they will win the National Championship,” Parks said. “It is a powerful statement but I have a great deal of confidence in my team. It’s not going to be easy but it will be done!”