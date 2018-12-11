Clemson has 4 first-team All-Americans for first time in school history

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has another First-Team All-American selection to his list of achievements this year.

On Tuesday, the Sporting News, one of the five All-American teams the NCAA recognizes for All-American status, named Wilkins, along with defensive end Clelin Ferrell and running back Travis Etienne as first-team selections.

Wilkins has now been named a First-Team All-American on four prestigious All-American squads. Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt was named to the second-team by the Sporting News.

Also, with Etienne being named a first team selection by the Sporting News, Clemson now has four First-Team All-Americans recognized by the NCAA, the most in any year for the Clemson Football program.

With Ferrell’s selection as a First-Team All-American by the Sporting News, Clemson has three Consensus All-Americans in one year for the first time in school history. Wilkins and Hyatt officially earned that honor with Monday’s first-team selections to the Associated Press’ and Football Writers Association of America’s All-American Teams.

All three players were named First-Team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation last Thursday.

With his selection by the Sporting News, Wilkins has now been named a First-Team All-American on four prestigious All-American squads. If he is named First-Team American by the America Football Coaches Association, which will release their team on Wednesday, he will become just the fifth Unanimous All-American in Clemson history based on the five All-American Teams the NCAA recognizes (AP, FWAA, AFCA, Walter Camp Foundation and Sporting News).

Former Tigers Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009) and Da’Quan Bowers (2010) are just the four players to do it to this point.

Wilkins has already been named a First-Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press, and is now a three-time, first-team All-American.

Ferrell and Hyatt are both two-time, first-team All-Americans.

On a side note, Wilkins’ selection to the AP First Team on Monday also was a first in Clemson history. It allowed the senior defensive tackle to become the first Clemson football player in history to be named a First-Team All-American by at least one of the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA (AP, AFCA, FWAA, Walter Camp Foundation and Sporting News) in three different seasons.

Etienne earned first-team honors on Tuesday thanks to be one of the national leaders in rushing with 1,463 yards and 21 touchdowns on 176 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass. His 22 total touchdowns are a school record.

The sophomore, who was named the ACC Player of the Year, is averaging 112.5 rushing yards per game and a remarkable 8.3 yards per carry. In his two-year career, he has 2,229 rushing yards in 26 games and is averaging 7.9 yards per carry along with totaling 34 rushing touchdowns and 35 touchdowns overall.