ESPN analysts says Dexter Lawrence was snubbed by AP voters

ESPN’s Trevor Matich said on College Football Live Wednesday that Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was snubbed by the Associated Press by not being on at least one of the three teams it released on Monday.

“I thought Dexter Lawrence, the defensive tackle from Clemson, deserved to be, at least, up on the third team,” Matich said. “That is where Ed Oliver was of Houston and Oliver disappeared a lot this year. He had injuries he had to deal with, but as I was watching tape on him sometimes, and I was trying to find plays I could use for a great breakdown on him, it took me a long time to find him doing something, actually.

“He is still a great player, but I think from a standpoint of body of work this year, I think Dexter Lawrence deserved to be in that group of first team through third team.”

Lawrence, who earned First-Team All-ACC honors this year, recorded 37 tackles from his defensive tackle position. He has 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three deflected passes and seven quarterback hurries, while playing in all 13 games thus far.