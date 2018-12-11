In-state target down to three as early signing period nears

Clemson target Cooper Dawson of Hanahan (S.C.) has narrowed his focus to a few schools and will sign with one of them in little more than a week.

Dawson told The Clemson Insider that he is considering three schools ahead of Dec. 19, the first day of college football’s early signing period, and that he intends to sign with his school of choice that day.

“Syracuse, Clemson, UCF,” Dawson said.

Dawson made an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend and officially visited UCF in November. He has also taken official visits to Army and Tulane.

Clemson has invited him for an official visit this weekend but Dawson told TCI he does not plan to make the trip.

“I’m taking the last week off most likely,” he said. “Just enjoying my last weekend off before getting business done.”

The in-state prospect grew up attending Clemson games as a fan of the Tigers. He has been to Clemson a couple of times as a recruit as well, as he made an unofficial visit for the Syracuse game in September after attending the All In Cookout in July.

The Tigers extended an offer to him following the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and Dawson has now gained clarification from the coaches on whether it is a grayshirt offer or offer for the 2019 class.

“They took back the grayshirt and now they want me to come in as an early grad (enrollee) for this year,” he said. Dawson added that the news “complicates things” and will make his college decision “a lot tougher.”

What will be the most important factor in his decision as he weighs out his college options over the next week?

“Whoever I feel the most love from,” he said. “I want a place to want me to play football for them as much as I want to.”

Dawson is being recruited by Clemson as an offensive tackle, while UCF and Syracuse are recruiting him as a defensive end, his position of preference. Dawson said that Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott visited him at his school recently.