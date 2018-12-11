In-state WR prospect hoping for Clemson offer

Clemson is always looking for up-and-coming talents at the wide receiver position, and 2020 Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland product Lavel Davis fits the bill.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound target does not currently have any offers but told The Clemson Insider that he has been in contact with Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and NC State about visits and possible offers.

He was in Death Valley for the Clemson-USC game and said he got to chat with receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“We talked about what I want to have at the school if I commit and how their school is different from others,” he said. “We also talked about how my junior season went and about what am I doing now.”

Davis says he plans on visiting Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee this coming spring and summer.

During his next visit to Clemson, he hopes to see everything the school has to offer.

“I want to look at the academic side more and see some of their best majors they have there,” he said.

If the Tigers were to offer Davis, it would change his entire recruitment.

“A Clemson offer would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I mean Clemson is WRU so getting an offer is basically saying you’re a complete WR, which is what I’m trying to get to. This would affect my recruitment a lot and would give me a lot to think about.”

Davis believes his skillset and athletic ability makes him a perfect fit for Clemson’s offense.

“I think I would fit great with Clemson’s offense as a big WR going up and getting the ball and being a vertical threat,” he said.