2 Tigers named top 5 picks in early mock draft

ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay has two Clemson defensive linemen in his top 5 of the 2019 NFL Mock Draft, which he released on Wednesday.

McShay has defensive end Clelin Ferrell going No. 4 to the New York Jets, while he has defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence going No. 5 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Ferrell was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation on Dec. 6, then he was named an AP First-Team All-American on Dec. 10. He also earned first-team All-America honors by Sporting News on Dec. 11 and the AFCA on Wednesday.

With his selection by the AP, Ferrell also became Clemson’s first two-time, first-team AP All-American since Terry Kinard (1981-82) after earning first-team honors in 2017.

Ferrell leads the 2018 team in tackles for loss (17) and sacks (10.5) along with totaling 45 tackles in 13 games. In his three-year career, he has 47.5 tackles for loss, eighth most in Tiger history, and 26 sacks, fifth most in school history.

Lawrence was named a first-team All-American by AFCA on Wednesday. This season, Lawrence’s interior presence helped Clemson rank first in the nation in yards allowed per carry (2.40), third in rushing yards allowed per game (92.92) and fourth in yards allowed per game (276.7).

He has been credited by the Clemson coaching staff with 44 tackles (7.5 for loss), three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.