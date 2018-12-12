Clemson starts bowl prep: News and notes from practice

Clemson opened practice on Wednesday as it gets set to play Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. Here are a few news and notes to pass along from the three periods the media was allowed to watch.

*Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt was in a yellow jersey and did not practice. We will get more info on why when he meet with Dabo Swinney after practice is completed.

*With Hyatt not practicing, Jackson Carman was taking all the reps with the first team.

*We also observed that wide receiver Cornell Powell, who is being redshirted, was not at practice. Keep in mind exams are still going on at Clemson and it is possible he could be taking an exam. Exams end on Friday.

*We also noticed that quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s right arm was being stretched rather excessively than normal by head trainer Danny Poole before practice. To be honest, Poole has never done that before when the media has been present.

*We did stand, and watch Lawrence throw the football and he seemed more than fine, especially with his out throws, which are the hardest ones to throw.

* We also observed that tight end Milan Richard and linebacker Kendall Joseph were on the stationary bikes during special team drills. Both seemed okay and both practiced without any limitations.

*It was funny watching Christian Wilkins wearing a full sweat suit in practice, even though the team stayed in doors on Wednesday. He was not alone. We noticed Jalen Williams and K’Von Wallace were also in full sweat suits.