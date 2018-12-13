Clemson players continue to play well in the NFL

There are 33 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. A total of 26 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 14 of the season, 19 of which recorded stats.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth recap of the most notable performances by former Tigers in the NFL during Week 14 action.

Cleveland Browns 26, Carolina Panthers 20

CAR: Chandler Catanzaro: 2/2 field goals, 2/2 PAT’s

Taylor Hearn

The Carolina Panthers picked up two former Clemson Tigers for this week 14 matchup. Taylor Hearn and Chandler Catanzaro both got another chance at the NFL when the Panthers played them against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns out played the Panthers and won the game at home by 6 points. Despite the loss, Taylor Hearn made his debut as an offensive guard for the Panthers’ offensive line and Chandler Catanzaro got 8 points of his own on Sunday. Catanzaro was perfect on the day as he kicked two PAT’s and two field goals of 30-yards and 34-yards. He was given an opportunity and is proving to another franchise that he is a reliable asset for the team.

Green Bay Packers 34, Atlanta Falcons 20

GB: Bashaud Breeland: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception returned for touchdown, 1 fumble recovery

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 2 tackles, 1 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

Grady Jarrett: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

This NFC matchup featured three former Tigers on defenses for two different teams. For the Atlanta Falcons, Vic Beasley Jr. and Grady Jarrett both found themselves a pair of tackles. Beasley assisted one tackle after an 8-yard gain and also saw a 12-yard sack on Aaron Rodgers, ultimately holding the Green Bay Packers to a field goal. Jarrett had two solo tackles, tackling one after a 5-yard gain and another for a 2-yard loss. For the Packers, Bashaud Breeland has been given his opportunity to shine again in the NFL and he had a performance that proves he is where he should be. Breeland had a solo tackle, stopping the runner after only a 2-yard gain. The very next play, Breeland picked off Matt Ryan and returned the ball for a 22-yard pick-six. Later in the game, he came up with a fumble recovery as the Falcons were looking to score on 2nd and goal. Breeland had two big plays that ultimately decided the game to be a Green Bay Pakcers victory.

Indianapolis Colts 24, Houston Texans 21

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 4 receptions, 36 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 targets

D.J. Reader: 1 solo tackle

Deshaun Watson: 27/38, 267 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 5 carries, 35 yards

Despite the loss in this AFC South matchup, the Houston Texans still hold the 1st place spot in the division. In their first loss since going 0-3 to start the season, the Texans only lost by a field goal. On offense, Deshaun Watson went 27/38, a solid 71% completion rate. He accumulated 267 yards in the air, having passes as long as 47 and 27 yards. Watson and DeAndre Hopkins only connected 4 times on 10 attempts, but one of these completions was a touchdown. With Hopkins’ 4 receptions for 36 yards, he became the second-youngest player in NFL history to reach the 7,000 reception yards mark. His touchdown came late in the fourth quarter as Watson scrambled left and threw a dart to him in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown pass. On defense, D.J. Reader had 1 solo tackle where he held the runner to no gain. The Houston Texans still sit atop the AFC South and look to come out and win next week to help solidify their standings and a potential playoff berth.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 14 action:

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 2 tackles, 1 solo, 2 pass deflections

Ray-Ray McCloud III

JAX: Tyler Shatley: started

KC: Dorian O’Daniel: 1 solo tackle

LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 45 yards, 6 targets

MIA: Stephone Anthony

Andre Branch

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 1 solo tackle

Jayron Kearse

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 14 carries, 38 yards, 2 targets

B.J. Goodson: 2 tackles, 1 solo

NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 1 reception, 13 yards, 2 targets

Charone Peake

OAK: Marcus Gilchrist: 5 tackles, 4 solo

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 4 solo tackles

SF: Bradley Pinion: 5 punts, 210 yds, 1 touchback, 1 within the 20

SEA: Jaron Brown: 1 reception, 0 yards, 1 target

TB: Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 42 yards, 8 targets, 1 punt return, 10 yards