4-star Allen working hard to recruit for the Tigers

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen has been All In with Clemson since he committed to Dabo Swinney’s program in July.

And since then, the highly regarded prospect has been hard at work recruiting fellow prospects for the Tigers and trying to help the coaches bring more top talent on board for the 2020 class.

“As of right now I’m trying to go after Kevin Swint really hard,” Allen told TCI. “That’s my guy and having him in this class with me would be crazy! Another guy is Tre Williams. He’s a beast at what he does. There’s also Sav’ell Smalls and he is a great guy and all-around person. Myles Hinton is probably one of the best tackles I’ve ever played against. Having him would make us a stronger unit. DJ Uiagalelei could be the key to the puzzle. Man he’s unreal.

“There’s a lot more that I didn’t name, but just know I’m working hard.”

Allen (6-1, 220) is currently one of five commitments in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class along with Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.) offensive lineman Paul Tchio.

“The 2020 class is gonna be unreal!” Allen said. “We all know each other and respect each other.”

Allen visited Clemson a couple of times during the season and continues to build his relationship with the coaching staff and current players as well.

“I enjoyed them so much as I always do,” Allen said of the visits. “My bond with Clemson players and staff is unreal.”

What have Allen and the coaches discussed lately?

“About me getting back up there for junior day, which I will most definitely be there,” he said, “and just football and school.”

Allen heard from many of the coaches and his fellow commits on Thursday as he celebrated his birthday.

“They all sent their best wishes and wished me a happy birthday,” Allen said.

Allen is ranked as high as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 99 overall prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports. As a junior this season, he recorded 134 total tackles, seven sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored a pair of touchdowns to boot.