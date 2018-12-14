Former Tiger proves his worth with game-winning catch

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams proved why the Los Angeles Chargers took him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Williams caught seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for a third touchdown as he helped the Chargers rally for a 29-28 victory over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The former Clemson All-American caught a 1-yard touchdown that pulled the Chargers within a point with four seconds to play and then hauled in the winning two-point try from quarterback Phillip Rivers to give his team a stunning victory.

Williams’ rushing touchdown was on a 19-yard run.

According to former Clemson Sports Information Director Tim Bourret, Williams is the first former Tiger to score 20 points in an NFL game in 39 years.

Mike Williams scored 20 points in Chargers victory over KC tonight. First former Tiger to score at least 20 points in NFL game since Sept 23, 1979 when Jerry Butler scored 24 for Bills against Jets. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 14, 2018

The Chargers (11-3) scored two touchdowns in the last 3:30 to win the game after trailing 28-14 late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 28-21, Williams scored what appeared to be a game-tying touchdown on a one-yard catch on a fade pass from Rivers with four seconds to play. However, the Chargers stunned everyone when head coach Anthony Lynn decided to go for the win instead of forcing overtime.

“I was coming off to kick the PAT and go to OT and hopefully win the coin toss. And coach Lynn said, ‘hey let’s go win it right now,’” Rivers said on NFL.com. “And we were right back out there. Mike caught a touchdown on the very same play in the other corner of the end zone in the first half and we dressed it up a little bit and threw it to him again.”

However, on this particular throw Williams found himself standing wide open in the end zone for the game-winning conversion thanks to a busted coverage by the Chiefs’ secondary.

“They left me wide open in the end zone. I was surprised,” Williams said. “They were double-teaming me in the slot, every time I was down there, so I’ll take it to win the game.”

Williams also played a key role in the Chargers game-winning drive. With eight seconds to play, he drew a pass interference penalty on Kendall Fuller to move the football to the 1-yard line. He caught the touchdown pass on the next play and then was left wide open on the game-winning two-point try.

“Nobody in the locker room doubted why he was picked seventh, but if anybody had any questions, he’s answered those this season,” Rivers said.

Williams’ winning catches allowed the Chargers to tie the Chiefs in the AFC West Division, while also clinching a playoff spot with two games to go. If the Chargers win their final two games and the Chiefs lose one, the Chargers can win the division and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFL Playoffs.