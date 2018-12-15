Clemson standing out early for 4-star DT

Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay defensive tackle Tim Keenan is a young but tremendously talented prospect. The sophomore carries a four-star billing and is poised to be a national recruit moving forward, as schools such as Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Louisville have already extended early offers.

Keenan (6-2, 290) was invited to visit Clemson for the Furman game in September and also made game-day trips to Alabama, Auburn, LSU and UAB during the season.

“It was about the same with most of them,” Keenan said of how the games compared with one another. “But the best game I’ve been to is LSU vs. Bama and coming in second is Auburn vs. LSU and then Clemson, but Clemson was really a blowout game. The other team didn’t stand a chance, but the stadium rocks at Clemson.”

Keenan said the visit to Clemson stood out the most to him in a different way, though, thanks to defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“It is a family program. The coaches really look out for their players, especially Coach Bates,” Keenan said. “He made my visit the best by taking me on the tour of the facility.”

Making another visit to Clemson is on Keenan’s mind and something he intends to do.

“Maybe this spring,” he said. “But next season for sure.”

Keenan understandably is not claiming any favorites this early in his recruiting process. But where would the Tigers stand if they pull the trigger on an offer in the future?

“If I had a list they would be one of my top schools,” he said.

Keenan is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2021.