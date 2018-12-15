Tigers make plays down the stretch to top Radford

Basketball

Clemson got 20 points from senior Shelton Mitchell, while David Skara added 16 points and five rebounds as the Tigers rallied in the second half to down Radford, 74-66, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

In all, Clemson had four players score double digits. Center Elijah Thomas scored 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute of the game. Clyde Trapp, who started for the injured Marcquise Reed, added 11 points, including a layup with 45 seconds to play that gave Clemson a 70-65 lead at the time.

There were 10 lead changes and 10 ties in the game.

The Tigers improved to 7-3 on the season, while Radford fell to 6-4 overall. Clemson will host Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

