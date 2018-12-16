Book, Irish know moving football against Clemson's D will not be easy

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book spoke to the media on Saturday as the Irish hosted its Cotton Bowl Media Day in South Bend, Ind., as it gets set to play Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

Book, who started eight of Notre Dame’s last nine games, said the Tigers’ defense is going to be a tough challenge because they are big and fast.

“We just have to make plays, and when we have those opportunities we have to make those plays,” the Notre Dame quarterback said.

Watch Book’s interview with the media as he talks about the Clemson defense and more.

–video courtesy of Irish Sports Daily