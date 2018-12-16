Catching up with Clemson commit Williams

Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams became one of Clemson’s first commitments in the 2020 recruiting class on Sept. 1 when he gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect chose to play for the Tigers over offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wisconsin among others.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Williams to discuss his junior season, his relationship with other commits in the 2020 class and much more.

TCI: What are your thoughts on how your junior season went and your performance individually?

Williams: “This season for me was really fun. Overall I think I had a great year. I was consistent each week and dominated on the line. My film scores were good and I made adjustments as needed. Our RB’s stats for the year were huge (our No. 1 RB, Cade Radam, rushed for over 2000 yards) so that reflects well on our OL play.”

TCI: Did any of Clemson’s coaches attend any of your games?

Williams: “None of the Clemson coaches made it to any of our games that I was aware of but Coach (Robbie) Caldwell was able to stop by and spend some time with our coaches a few weeks ago. They have all been really supportive of me and our team throughout the season. It was nice to know they were keeping up.”

TCI: What have you heard from the coaches recently?

Williams: “I call Coach Caldwell about once a week to catch up. We just talk about what’s going on with me and what he is up to.”

TCI: How is your bond with your fellow commits in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class?

Williams: “This 2020 class is awesome. I cannot wait to see who else comes in. Walker (Parks) and I just clicked from the minute we met. Same with Paul (Tchio). I really liked them both the minute I met them. The three of us are tight. Cannot wait to be lining up next to those guys.”

TCI: Is there anybody you’re working to help recruit for the Tigers?

Williams: “As far as recruiting anyone, there isn’t anyone outside of Paul and Walker I talk to regularly. So I cannot say I’m actively recruiting. I have reached out to a couple of guys but this is such a life decision I don’t want to put any added pressure on anyone. I just reached out and reminded them how much fun it will be blocking for Clemson these next few years. Of course we all want DJ (Uiagalelei) and Will Putnam to pull the trigger. We all got to hang out with Will and he’s a great guy. I also really liked meeting and spending time with Mitchell Mayes.”