Clemson commit has memorable experience at Shrine Bowl

Clemson’s lone representative at the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas this past weekend was linebacker Greg Williams of Swansea (S.C.) High School.

Williams, Clemson’s only in-state commitment in the 2019 class, suited up in the prestigious annual all-star game that took place Saturday at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.

“I enjoyed it a lot, playing with other great players and playing for a good cause,” Williams said.

The Shrine Bowl, which is played between a South Carolina and North Carolina team, ended in a 10-10 tie.

Williams (6-4, 235), one of South Carolina’s team captains, posted five tackles and recorded a sack on North Carolina’s first possession of the game.

“I felt like I did pretty good and I got to sack the quarterback,” Williams said.

Off the field, the highlight of the Shrine Bowl experience for Williams came Thursday when he and others involved in the event paid a visit to the children at the Shriners Hospital.

Overall, the Shrine Bowl raised more than $1.5 million for Shriners Hospitals.

“I think it’s awesome that we raised money for the kids so families wouldn’t have to worry about money,” Williams said.

Williams, who committed to Clemson in June, will sign his National Letter of Intent with the Tigers on Wednesday. He will not be an early enrollee.