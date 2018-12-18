4-star linebacker has Clemson toward top of his list

As the 2019 recruiting cycle comes to a close, it’s time to take a closer look at recruits who could be a welcome addition to the Clemson program in 2020.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Derek Wingo has the physical size and playmaking potential to follow in the footsteps of recent outside linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

Wingo said that he talks with Brent Venables “every other day,” about planning a visit either this month or in January.

Right now, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson are sitting at the top of his list.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker said that “location and the way they develop players,” really makes Clemson stand out among the pack.

The biggest plus for the Tigers in their pursuit of Wingo is their location compared to the other top schools on his list aside from Florida.

“It’s close to home, easy to go back and forth for my family,” Wingo said.

Wingo plans on making his final decision this coming summer, and it looks like the picture will become a lot clearer after he takes his visits this spring.

The Clemson Insider asked what Wingo’s most important factor is in the decision process, and he said that the ability to play and flourish in his role is the number one priority.

“Opportunities is the main thing,” he said.

Clemson has a shot with Wingo, and the combination of himself, commit Sergio Allen and target Kevin Swint would make for a formidable group at linebacker in the 2020 class.