Thomas has Simms, rest of the Tigers finding their mojo

Elijah Thomas is starting to look more and more like himself, and he is starting to open up everything else for Clemson.

The Tigers’ big-man scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds in leading his team to a 78-51 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum.

Thomas came within one point of tying his career-high for points scored in a game. The senior said he is almost back to 100 percent healthy after spraining his ankle and suffering from a bone bruise in the first six weeks of the season.

Forward Aamir Simms added 15 points, 11 of which came during an 18-0 run by the Tigers to start the second half. The sophomore finished the game 6-of-8 from the field and was 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

After the game, Thomas and Simms spoke to the media.