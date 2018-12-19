Clemson kicks off early signing period with huge commitment

Clemson has begun the early signing period with a bang, landing a big commitment from Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva four-star defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

Davis (6-2, 290) chose the Tigers over finalist Florida State during a signing ceremony at his high school Wednesday morning, the first day of college football’s early signing period that runs through Friday. He is ranked as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 60 overall prospect in the country by ESPN.

Davis narrowed down his recruitment to Clemson and Florida State at the end of the summer, then took official visits to the two schools in September. He also visited Clemson twice during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. The Tigers made him a priority after offering him in February, and their efforts paid off.

In addition to Clemson and Florida State, Davis held offers from Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Michigan among others.

Davis helps fill a big need for Clemson in this cycle, as the Tigers will lose defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Albert Huggins and likely Dexter Lawrence as well following the 2018 season. Davis will enroll at Clemson next month and is ready-made to contribute immediately from the nose tackle position.

As a senior, Davis was credited with 34 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception and a pass deflection. He becomes the fifth defensive lineman in Clemson’s 2019 class, joining Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South’s Etinosa Reuben, Winder (Ga.) Barrow’s Logan Cash, River Rouge (Mich.)’s Ruke Orhorhoro and Williamsport (Md.)’s Tayquon Johnson.

