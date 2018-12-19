Swinney has no doubt 2019 class will be special

Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has no doubt his 2019 class will be special.  Coach Swinney had plenty of praise for the players and young men that signed with the Tigers on the early signing day.

