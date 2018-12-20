14 football players earn degrees

Feature

Fourteen members of the College Football Playoff-bound Clemson football team earned degrees on Thursday.

Twelve members of the squad were honored with undergraduate degrees at Littlejohn Coliseum, while an additional two student-athletes from the team received postgraduate degrees.

The full list of today’s graduates from the program is included below:

On Wednesday, the group was honored at a celebration brunch hosted by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff in the West End Zone at Memorial Stadium. Head Coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance to place student-athlete stoles on each of the football players in attendance. Ferrell and Williams also received honor cords signifying their participation in the Tiger Leadership Academy.

Swinney’s second-ranked Tigers will enter the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic with 26 players who have already earned at least one degree, the most of any bowl-bound program this season. Baylor ranks second among bowl teams with 24, and Alabama, Mississippi State and Penn State are tied for third with 22 each.

In addition to Thursday’s graduates, additional graduates on Clemson’s current roster include Adam Choice, Kyle Cote, J.D. Davis, Judah Davis, Kendall Joseph, Chris Register, Hunter Renfrow, Milan Richard, Chad Smith, Alex Spence, Trevion Thompson and Jalen Williams.

Clemson’s 14 players who graduated on Thursday

POSITION

FIRST NAME

LAST NAME

DEGREE

MAJOR

DE

Austin

Bryant

BS

Management

OL

Gage

Cervenka

BS

Criminal Justice

C

Justin

Falcinelli

MBA

Business Administration

DE

Clelin

Ferrell

BA

Sports Communication

OL

Zach

Giella

BS

Health Science

PK

Greg

Huegel

BS

Construction Science & Management

DT

Albert

Huggins

BS

Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management

OT

Mitch

Hyatt

BS

Economics

S

Tanner

Muse

BS

Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management

CB

Cameron

Scott

BS

Biological Sciences

TE

Cannon

Smith

BA

History

RB

Ty

Thomason

BS

Management

DT

Christian

Wilkins

MS

Athletic Leadership

TE

Garrett

Williams

BS

Economics

 

