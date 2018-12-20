Higgins making huge strides in just one year

For Clemson’s Tee Higgins, this season has been all about proving himself, and he did just that.

The sophomore wide receiver leads the Tigers in receptions (52), yards (802) and touchdown receptions (10), as No. 2 Clemson gets set to play third-ranked Notre Dame in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

“When I signed I thought I was ready to come in and start playing immediately,” Higgins said at Clemson’s media day Tuesday. “But I got a rain check on that. As soon as I got here I saw all of the other guys working so I felt like I had to work even harder.

“Last year I didn’t get all of the minutes that I really wanted. But I had to be okay with it and just play my role. So this year I became a starter and I got to keep playing my role.”

After seeing limited action in the majority of the regular season last year, Higgins really stepped up in the later part of the year against The Citadel and South Carolina. He had three receptions against the Gamecocks for 83 yards and set up two first half touchdowns.

He had 178 yards and two touchdowns against The Citadel.

Higgins’ season ended early in the College Football Playoff semi-final game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl when former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant threw a pass towards the end zone.

Higgins, who was running a post-route, jumped up to get the ball, but an Alabama defender came underneath him to dislodge the football. Higgins landed in the end zone awkwardly and was knocked out of the game with an injury.

“I got hurt early in the game so I was kind of upset about it,” Higgins said. “But just coming back to the playoff this year, I think we learned a lot about ourselves in the last game and we know what it takes to win.

“Last year’s injury really hurt me. I really wanted to play in that game and I tried to go back in, but I couldn’t. I had to get my ankle back healthy and work on my physical game and my craft a lot more. Just going out there and playing my game.”

Higgins spent the past year not only healing, but also getting stronger and faster which certainly showed on the field this season.

“(I worked on) my physicality,” he said. “Going out there in the weight room and trying to get bigger. Last year I was not where I wanted to be physically.”

Higgins has made huge strides since the Alabama game and with the season-ending loss far behind him and the rest of the Tigers, he is ready to help lead Clemson back to the national championship game.