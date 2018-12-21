Ferrell says Notre Dame has no weaknesses

Clemson All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell says when he watches Notre Dame, he does not see a weakness on its offense, which is led by quarterback Ian Book and running back Dexter Williams.

“I feel like we match up well with them,” Ferrell said. “They do some things that make them a really, really good team. They don’t have a weakness, I would say. They are good at all levels of football, both sides of the ball, offensive line, running back, quarterback, receiver, tight end, so we really just have to be on our game at all levels of defense.”

Clemson, the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29 with a berth in the national championship game on Jan. 7 at stake.

“It’s not just going to be a thing where you really just have to win the trenches,” Ferrell said.

“You have to win the trenches first and then the back seven have to take care of things too. They really have no weaknesses as a team and that’s really tough to go about because as a defense and as a team in general you try to exploit weaknesses from other teams that you look at. But when you find one that doesn’t (have a weakness) it really just comes back down to the fact that you have to play better than they play.

“That’s what it really is. They’re a very, very good team and if we don’t play well we’re going to get beat. That’s the main thing.”

Tremayne Anchrum on Notre Dame’s defense

They are a physical group. They have a lot of talent. Really gifted players. Each one of them has the ability to make a game impact. No. 99’s a man, 42, 35, they are all great, great guys. We just have to do the best we can and do our job.”

Tee Higgins on Notre Dame’s defense

“They are pretty good. They’re good, they have a good scheme, they’re well coached and just good all around. So we just have to go out there and play.”

Trevor Lawrence on Ian Book

No, I don’t (know him at all). I didn’t know about him until this year. Obviously, he is a great player who has had a great year. It’s going to be a hard task for our defense to contain him, but he’s a really good quarterback and he’s had a really great year.”