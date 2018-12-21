Lamar excited to experience AT&T Stadium

Clemson linebacker, Tre Lamar spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Question: I’m in Columbia. We host a 30-minute show and we asked a question last week, ‘Who do you think is the most under appreciated player on the Clemson roster?’ and they voted you. The fans said, ‘Tre Lamar is the most under appreciated player on the team.’ Do you feel that you’re under appreciated or that you’re just out there doing your role?

Lamar: “I just do my job every week and I feel like Clemson embraces me fine. I don’t feel too under appreciated or anything like that. But I appreciate winning anything so I’ll take it.”

Question: What have you seen out of this Notre Dame offense that can trouble you guys?

Lamar: “I think they have a really good quarterback. He’s a baller. He makes a lot of plays for them. They have a real balanced attack. They can beat you running the ball or passing so you really have to be on your p’s and q’s when it comes to everything.”

Question: I know when you guys played Texas A&M we saw some cowboy hats. We saw Dabo when you guys announced, with the cowboy hat. Are we going to see any cowboy, Texas inspired things from you guys?

Lamar: “Personally I’m not the fashion guy so you have to talk to Christian (Wilkins) and Dexter (Lawrence).”

Question: You guys being together on Christmas, obviously you’re traveling before Christmas, practicing on Christmas, it takes you out of your normal routine. Is that good or bad for the team?

Lamar: “I think we’ve been through this process before. We’re just use to it and we know how to practice when it comes to this time of year so I don’t think it affects too much.”

Question: You’ve played in front of big crowds. Is ‘Jerry’s World’ different from the others just because it’s a billion dollar stadium?

Lamar: “It’s exciting to go there for sure. I haven’t been there in general so I can’t say if it’s different or not until I get there but I’m really excited to play in that stadium for sure.”

Question: You’ll look at the T.V. and go ‘wow’?

Lamar: ” Yeah, especially that huge jumbo-tron they have. I can’t wait to see that thing.”

Question: Have you envisioned yourself being up there, making a play, doing something kind of crazy in the biggest game of the year so far?

Lamar: ” Not yet but maybe I’ll play in something special.”

Question: How are you feeling about being away from your family on Christmas but actually spending it with your teammates and coaches?

Lamar: “It’s tough to not be with my mom, my pops, and my sister on Christmas just because I’ve been like that my whole life so it’s going to be a different experience kind of going home early. We’ll have an early Christmas so I’ll be fine.”