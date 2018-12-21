Signing with Clemson a dream come true for Williams

Clemson has signed only one prospect from inside the Palmetto State for the 2019 class, but it got a good one in linebacker Greg Williams, who inked with the Tigers on Wednesday during the first day of college football’s early signing period.

Williams comes to Clemson from Swansea, S.C., the same hometown that sent Bryant McNeal to the Tigers between 1999-2002.

Signing with Clemson was truly a dream come true for Williams, who grew up a couple of hours away from the school, and he can’t wait to join the program in the summer of 2019.

“I’m very blessed to have an opportunity that I have been dreaming about since I was younger,” Williams told TCI, “and I have a chance to be coached by the best defensive coach (Brent Venables) and progress as a player.”

Williams was surrounded by family and friends when he signed his NLI during a ceremony at his school Wednesday.

His family is split between supporters of the Tigers and in-state rival South Carolina Gamecocks, but they’re all happy that Williams has the chance to pursue his dream of playing college football.

“They’re excited to see me go to another level, especially how much hard work they see me do,” he said.

What does Williams feel he needs to do between now and next summer to make sure he is ready to start his career as a Tiger?

“Just keep working on my craft and never settle and keep a good mindset,” he said.

Williams, ranked as the eighth-best overall player in South Carolina by ESPN, was named the Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 78 tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions as a senior in 2018.

He was selected to the prestigious Shrine Bowl for his efforts and posted five tackles, including a sack, in the all-star game.