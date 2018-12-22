Lamar impressed with Notre Dame's offense

Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Lamar on playing at AT&T stadium:

“It’s exciting to go there for sure. I’ve never been there in general so I can’t really say if it’s different or not until I get there, but I am excited to play in that stadium for sure. That huge jumbo-tron they have there, I can’t wait to see that thing.”

Lamer on going back to the playoffs:

“Just because all we have known is the playoffs…the experiences we have has helped us stay calm.”

Lamar on being an underappreciated player:

“I just do my job every week. I feel like Clemson nation embraces me fine. I don’t feel too underappreciated like that. I appreciate winning anything so I’ll take it.”

Lamar on Notre Dame’s offense:

“I think they have a really good quarterback. He is a baller. He makes a lot of plays for them. They just have a real balanced attack. They can beat you so you really have to be on your P’s and Q’s when it comes to everything.”

Lamar on having a team Christmas in Dallas:

“I think we have been through this process before and we are just used to it. We know how to practice and what to do when it comes to this time so I don’t think it affects us too much. It’s tough not to be with my mom, my pops and my sister on Christmas just because I have been like that my whole life. It is going to be a different experience going home and having an early Christmas. I’m sure they will have something special planned for us.”