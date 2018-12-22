Swinney sees bright future for Phommachanh at Clemson

One of the headlining members of the 27-player, 2019 recruiting class that Clemson signed this week is Taisun Phommachanh.

The consensus four-star prospect from Avon, Conn., is ranked among the top quarterbacks in the nation by all of the major recruiting services. 247Sports ranked him as the third-best quarterback in the 2019 class.

For his high school career, Phommachanh (6-3, 195) completed 339-of-556 passes for 5,224 yards and 46 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also had 300 rushes for 1,264 yards and 25 touchdowns, giving him 6,492 yards of total offense and 71 touchdowns.

“He’s got great size,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He has tremendous athleticism, and I think he’s still got it all in front of him.”

Swinney believes Phommachanh will be a great fit at Clemson, on and off the field.

“First of all, who he is as a person… I always say we recruit people first, and he’s just an amazing young man,” Swinney said. “Great family. I mean just awesome people. Sam and his mom, Jasmine, these are salt-of-the-earth folks.”

Phommachanh played his first two years of prep football at Harding High School in Bridgeport, Conn., before transferring to Avon Old Farms School for his final two seasons.

Swinney had the chance to visit Avon Old Farms, an all-boys boarding school, during the recruiting process. Much like Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins — who attended Suffield Academy, a private prep school in Suffield, Conn. — Swinney thinks Phommachanh’s experience at Avon Old Farms will help him make a smooth transition to Clemson.

“It’s an unbelievable environment he’s coming from,” Swinney said. “I had never been there, but it was one of the most fascinating places I’ve been to. … It’s a pretty special place, and that’s the culture that he’s coming from. And it also tells you the type of maturity… A lot like Christian, his transition will be very easy for him.”

Phommachanh is Clemson’s lone quarterback signee in the 2019 class. He will join Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice and Ben Batson as the Tigers’ fourth scholarship signal-caller when he enrolls at the school in January.

“Very talented. Got a bright future and got a bright mind for the game,” Swinney said of Phommachanh. “So, we’re excited to add him in as a mid-year as well. Obviously we don’t have many quarterbacks right now, so getting another guy like him in the fold is huge.”