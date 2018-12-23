Bryant impressed with Thomas' growth

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Question: How much do you think Xavier Thomas has grown this year?

Bryant: He’s grown a lot, he put the mental side with his freakish athletic ability. I knew when he did that, he would be a scary player. He still has a long way to go but he’s definitely made a lot of progress.

Question: When you guys lose all this talent, are you confident he can be that next guy up?

I think all the guys in the room can both the ends and the tackles. It isn’t just one guy, goes to each person doing their part and putting the work in to become who they want us to be.

Question: What’s it like working with raw talent like that?

Bryant: It’s like working with any other person, help as much as you can. He still has a lot to learn so I teach him as much as I know.

Question: Who do you think leads that DLine next year?

Bryant: That’s a hard question to ask. Leadership isn’t given, it’s earned and it will ocme to fruition throught winter and summer workouts.

Question: Do you think KJ and Xavier are ready for their shot?

Bryant: Yeah they’re definitely ready, they have to put the work in trust the process and not grow weary to be right where they want to be.

Question: Do you enjoy your role training up the kids?

Bryant: It’s a great feeling knowing that I was in that position learning from the old guys and now I’m teaching the young guys that are behind me. It’s crazy.

Question: Does this ever get old?

Bryant: It’s kinda fun this time of year. It means we did something right during the season to get to this point and it’s always good to answer a few questions.

Question: You researched Dallas, TX BBQ any?

Bryant: I have not done any research, but I’m looking forward to a taste test. I’m a brisket guy so I’m looking forward to that.

Question: What made this team special?

Bryant: Our chemistry. I’ve been here for four years and I haven’t felt the same bond from a team that I’ve felt this year. We were so much closer than teams in the past.

We truly care for one another and its special coming to work everyday with people you know love you, that’s what has set this team apart.

Question: How have you gotten to that point?

Bryant: A lot of hard days together seeing each other struggle and grow. Adversity can grow a bond really quickly.

That’s definitely what happened here, 40% of the team are seniors and juniors the experience has brought us closer.

Question: What is it like to practice against Trevor Lawrence?

Bryant: It’s tough, he is hard on our DBs and us because he manages the pocket well. He looks off DBs and makes all the throws with all of the progressions in a play.

It’s definitely tough because he can also run and it’s hard to keep him contained when we go good on good. I’m glad he is on our team.

Question: Are you guys nervous at all with a freshman quarterback in the Playoff?

Bryant: Not really, it’s not as big as people make it out to be. At the end of the day it’s just football and he is a good football player.

He puts the work in each day and prepares like he is a senior so I wasn’t worried about him at all.