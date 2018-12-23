Live from Dallas - Sunday Cotton Bowl Blitz

Live from Dallas - Sunday Cotton Bowl Blitz

Football

Live from Dallas - Sunday Cotton Bowl Blitz

DALLAS, Tx. — The Clemson Insider arrived on Sunday to begin our coverage of the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Playoff.

Robert and Will bring you the latest from the media hotel in the Sunday Cotton Bowl Blitz.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home