Swanson feels blessed to be part of ‘special’ 2019 class

Aidan Swanson, one of the nation’s top-ranked punters, was among the 27 prospects who signed with Clemson this past week during the early signing period for college football.

“It’s unbelievable,” Swanson told TCI. “I’m blessed to have this opportunity and can’t wait to start my career!”

Swanson, a native of Tampa, Fla., played two years at Jesuit High School in Tampa before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Swanson’s mother is a Clemson graduate, so signing day was an emotional day for her and his family.

“They were all overjoyed and filled with excitement,” Swanson said. “They know this has been one of my life goals and dreams, so then seeing me sign those papers was a memory they won’t ever forget.”

Swanson is excited to be a part of, and pumped about the potential, of Clemson’s 2019 class that is ranked in the top five nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports and No. 6 by ESPN.

“I think this class is special,” he said. “There’s no doubt that all of us will leave a positive mark at Clemson when our time at Clemson runs out. I’m excited to be a part of this class.”

A left-footed punter, Swanson averaged 42.3 yards per punt in 2018 and 46.0 in 2017. Opponents averaged just 2.5 yards per punt return in 2018. As a sophomore in 2016, he was a first-team All-Tampa Bay and All-Hillsborough County selection and a second-team 5A all-state honoree by the Associated Press.

Swanson will be a mid-year enrollee, meaning he will arrive on campus next month and be able to participate in spring practice.

“Goals during the spring is to get stronger and get prepared for the 2019 season,” he said. “I’m going to come in and compete for the starting punting job. The coaches are excited to bring me in this spring and they are looking forward to watching me excel.”

Swanson is ranked as the third-best punter in the nation by Rivals and Prep Stars and ranked as the fourth-best punter by 247Sports.