Clemson's defensive line will give Irish their toughest test

ARLINGTON, Texas– They came back for a reason and now they’re here. The Clemson defensive line, that is.

Defensive ends Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins all had the opportunity to take their talents to the NFL this past year.

However, the trio joined by their one-year younger partner-in-crime, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence decided to return for another season and try win another national championship.

In order to get there the Tigers will first need a victory over Notre Dame in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The defensive line has been feared all season long, as it should be. During this past regular season the Clemson defense totaled 46 sacks, which is second in the nation behind Northern Illinois. The front four accounted for exactly half of those sacks and Ferrell led the team with 10.5 sacks.

“Clemson has a big, athletic front,” Notre Dame center Sam Mustipher said during Notre Dame’s arrival press conference Monday morning. “They’ve shown that on film.

“The ability to move, get off of blocks and make a lot of plays. It’s going to be a challenge for us and we understand that. It’s just going back to the fundamentals and basics.”

The Tigers’ defense was also responsible for 121 tackles for loss. The defensive line can take credit for 48.5 of those, and again Ferrell led the way with 17.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows just how dominant this line is and feels they could certainly be the best defensive line his team has ever faced.

“They are who they are,” Kelly also said during Monday’s arrival press conference. “There’s no denying this is one of the top if not the best defensive line I can remember facing. Maybe Alabama in 2012. There’s some similarities to the 2017 NC State front but this is as good as it gets.

“Versatility, explosiveness, edge presence. The ball has to come out quickly, you can’t stand back there and hold it. You’ve got to move the launch point. You have to find a way to keep them off-balance in the run game. You’re not going to run it down their throats. You’re not going to bludgeon them up front, but you have to keep them off balance.”

As much of a challenge as the defensive line will present to the Irish, Kelly is confident in his offensive line and the adjustments they will make to handle the Clemson front four.

“It will be a challenge,” he said. But I think what’s happened this year with this offensive line is that they work well together. They now know each other. They know how to work with each other and they play off of each other pretty good.”