Monday Cotton Bowl Classic Insider Notes

The media was given access to the first 20 minutes of Clemson’s first practice on-site at AT&T Stadium ahead of its Cotton Bowl Classic Matchup with Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

The day brought plenty of new regarding the Tigers, particularly that Braeden Galloway, Zack Giella, and Dexter Lawrence failed a mandatory NCAA drug test for a banned substance known as Ostarine.

Here are some notes from the day one of on-site practice inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys: Here.