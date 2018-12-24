Swinney sets the record straight on failed drug tests

Swinney sets the record straight on failed drug tests

Football

Swinney sets the record straight on failed drug tests

DALLAS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was very transparent Monday about the failed drug tests for three Tigers.

Coach Swinney opened up about the failed drug tests during his Cotton Bowl press conference as the Tigers arrived at AT&T Stadium.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home