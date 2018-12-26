Another big week for Watson, Hopkins

There are 34 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. A total of 27 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 16, 21 of which recorded stats.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth recap of the most notable performances by former Tigers in the NFL during Week 16 action.

Indianapolis Colts 28, New York Giants 27

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 2 carries 12 yards

B.J. Goodson: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss

Two former Clemson Tigers performed in this matchup and the New York Giants lost in a close one to the Indianapolis Colts. Wayne Gallman saw a couple of carries in which he went for a total of 12 yards. His first carry came on a 1st and 10 on the New York 39-yard line where he carried the ball for 4 yards up the middle on a drive that ultimately led to a touchdown. Later in the game, the Giants were in the red zone, on the 15-yard line. Gallman was handed the ball again and he took it up the middle for an 8-yard gain. The Giants were unable to come up with a touchdown on this drive, but they did come away with a field goal. On defense, B.J. Goodson had 4 solo tackles and an assisted tackle. One of his solo tackles came lte in the 4th quarter when he delivered a hit on the receiver giving the Colts a 2-yard loss. He also assisted a tackle for loss in the first quarter of the game on a drive that led to a punt. Unfortunately for these two Tigers, the Giants lost a heartbreaker by 1-point.

Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Miami Dolphins 7

JAX: Tyler Shatley: starter

MIA: Andre Branch: 1 fumble recovery, 2 solo tackles, 1 sack

Stephone Anthony

The battle between two Florida franchises ended up in a Jacksonville win, but three former Clemson Tigers ended up on the field for some playing time in this game. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tyler Shatley saw his 6th start in a row. Shatley has started as Center for the Jaguars ever since week 10 and has received playing time all season long. For the Miami Dolphins, Andre Branch and Stephone Anthony were on the field for the defense. Andre Branch had 2 solo tackles including an 8-yard sack on a drive that was already going south for the Jaguars. His sack put the Jaguars at 4th and 46, forcing a punt. Branch also recovered a fumble earlier in the game but received no gain from this recovery. Stephone Anthony was on the field but did not record any stats in the Dolphins’ 10-point loss to the Jaguars.

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Houston Texans 30

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 9 receptions, 104 yards, 12 targets

D.J. Reader: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Deshaun Watson: 29/40, 339 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 8 carries, 49 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Carlos Watkins

The Houston Texans lost a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles, being outscored by 2 points. Four former Clemson Tigers performed for the Texans in the matchup against the Eagles. Deshaun Watson went 29/40 and 339 yards in the air, completing 2 touchdown passes. He also had 8 carries for 49 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns of his own. Both rushing touchdowns came when the Eagles left open field for Watson to scramble into the end zone for 6-points apiece. He connected with DeAndre Hopkins 9 times on 12 attempts for 104 yards. Hopkins consistently saw receptions that ended in double digits, his longest being an 18-yard play on a drive that ended in a Texans’ field goal. On defense, both Carlos Watkins and D.J. Reader saw time on the field, though Watkins did not record stats. Reader had a solo tackle and an assisted tackle. Reader’s solo tackle came on the last drive of the game when he stopped the Eagles’ running back from any gain on his rush attempt. Despite the loss, the Texans still clinched their playoff spot but are seeking their division title.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 16 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Grady Jarrett: 3 tackles, 1 solo, 2 quarterback hits

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 2 tackles

CAR: Chandler Catanzaro: 1/1 field goals, long from 50-yards, 1 PAT

Taylor Hearn

GB: Bashaud Breeland: 3 tackles, 3 solo

KC: Dorian O’Daniel: 2 tackles, 1 solo

LAC: Mike Williams: 1 carry, 4 yards, 1 reception, 7 yards, 3 targets, 1 solo tackle

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections

Jayron Kearse: 2 solo tackles

NE: Dwayne Allen: starter

NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 1 reception, 9 yards, 1 target

Charone Peake

OAK: Marcus Gilchrist: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 pass deflection

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 3 tackles, 3 solo, 2 pass deflections

SF: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 181 yards, 1 within the 20

SEA: Jaron Brown: 1 reception, 9 yards, 1 target

TB: Adam Humphries: 10 receptions, 79 yards, 12 targets