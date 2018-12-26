Elliott likes the mindset of the Tigers

DALLAS — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott likes the mindset of the Tigers as they prepare for the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Elliott said the mood of the team is good even though they are concerned for the teammates dealing with the NCAA’s testing issue.

Watch Elliott’s press conference on TCITV:

