Scott, Elliott children only know Christmas in the playoffs

Scott, Elliott children only know Christmas in the playoffs

Football

Scott, Elliott children only know Christmas in the playoffs

DALLAS — Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott have more in common than sharing the offensive duties for the Tigers. They both have children that have spent every Christmas on the road with the Clemson football team in the College Football Playoffs.

The Clemson Insider asked both coaches and Trevor Lawrence how Christmas was in Dallas this year.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

DALLAS — A year ago, Clemson prepped for a Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama that it eventually lost in a lackluster performance. But, the Tigers learned a lot about themselves after that game. This season (…)

reply
4hr

DALLAS — A week that second-ranked Clemson has been looking forward to for almost a month now has turned into a nightmare for Tigers’ freshman tight end Braden Galloway, reserve offensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home