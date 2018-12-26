Why is Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly staying at the Clemson hotel?

Why is Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly staying at the Clemson hotel?

This is a little bit of interesting information. A source who is staying at the Clemson hotel told The Clemson Insider Wednesday that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is also staying at the Clemson hotel.

That is correct. The Notre Dame head coach is staying at the Clemson hotel, the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. The Notre Dame football team is staying at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

We were told Kelly booked the Presidential Suite at the Hilton Anatole “to be used by his family the entire week.” For what we know, Kelly plans to stay there whenever he has an “event” in the area, while the team goes back to Grapevine, which is about 23 minutes (19 miles) from the Clemson hotel.

