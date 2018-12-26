Wilkins on how they are treating Dexter Lawrence situation

DALLAS — Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks about how the Tigers are handling the possible absence of Dexter Lawrence in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame.
DALLAS — Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks about how the Tigers are handling the possible absence of Dexter Lawrence in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame.
DALLAS — A week that second-ranked Clemson has been looking forward to for almost a month now has turned into a nightmare for Tigers’ freshman tight end Braden Galloway, reserve offensive (…)
DALLAS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney broke the story of the week on Monday, when he announced that All-American Dexter Lawrence, freshman Braeden Galloway and offensive lineman Zack Giella tested (…)
DALLAS – The way Brent Venables sees it, Dexter Lawrence will not play in Saturday’s 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic. Clemson’s defensive coordinator said Wednesday during a press conference at the Omni Hotel (…)
DALLAS — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott likes the mindset of the Tigers as they prepare for the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame on Saturday. Elliott said the mood of the team is good even (…)
DALLAS — Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was given his Campbell Trophy with his name on it on Wednesday morning prior to his press conference. The All-American made sure his teammate, (…)
DALLAS — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks about the Dexter Lawrence situation, how they are handling the issue, plans if he can’t go and more. Watch Venables’ Cotton Bowl (…)
DALLAS – Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chip Long had plenty of praise for Clemson defense during his Cotton Bowl press conference. Long said the Tigers’ corners are some of the best (…)
DALLAS — Deshaun Watson is one of those quarterbacks that a program sees come around once in a generation. During his three years at Clemson, Watson led the Tigers to two national championship game (…)
There are 34 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. A total of 27 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 16, 21 of which recorded stats. The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth recap of (…)
DALLAS– The Clemson Insider has been in Dallas, Texas covering the 83rd Cotton Bowl since this past Sunday. Clemson will face Notre Dame this Saturday in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, with the (…)