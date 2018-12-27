Dexter Lawrence opens up about positive test

Dexter Lawrence opens up about positive test

ARLINGTON, Tx. — Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was given the choice about whether to attend the Cotton Bowl media day for the Tigers.  Lawrence made the decision to attend and open up about what he is going through as he awaits the results of his B test.

Watch Lawrence’s media day comments on TCITV:

