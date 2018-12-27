Lawrence 'excited' for first playoff

DALLAS — Trevor Lawrence is excited to play in his first College Football Playoff. Lawrence calmly spoke with the media Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl press conference.
DALLAS — Trevor Lawrence is excited to play in his first College Football Playoff. Lawrence calmly spoke with the media Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl press conference.
DALLAS—Clemson did not finish the 2018 season the way it wanted to. However, this season it is back with a new mindset and increased focus. A few members from that squad admitted during media day in (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas – Clemson went through its customary Working Man Wednesday practice with a lively, two-plus hour workout at AT&T Stadium. The severe weather outside did not squelch the Tigers’ (…)
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea hasn’t fully taken the time to look around and enjoy the atmosphere of the College Football Playoff since arriving in Dallas for Saturday’s Cotton Bowl game (…)
This is a little bit of interesting information. A source who is staying at the Clemson hotel told The Clemson Insider Wednesday that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is also staying at the Clemson (…)
DALLAS — The past year has been life-changing for Clemson’s freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. However, if you are unfamiliar with the five-star out of Cartersville, Ga. you would never know he is (…)
DALLAS — A year ago, Clemson prepped for a Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama that it eventually lost in a lackluster performance. But, the Tigers learned a lot about themselves after that game. This season (…)
DALLAS — Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell says the athletic department is investigating every area of the football program in hopes of discovering why trace amounts of Ostarine was present in the (…)
DALLAS — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is treating Dexter Lawrence’s situation just like an injury. Even without the Tigers’ enforcer in the middle Venables is looking (…)
DALLAS — Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott have more in common than sharing the offensive duties for the Tigers. They both have children that have spent every Christmas on the (…)
DALLAS — Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long knew his offense would need a day to get back in the flow of things after a few days off for Christmas. The Irish got down to Dallas a day earlier (…)