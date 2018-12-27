Lawrence 'excited' for first playoff

Lawrence 'excited' for first playoff

Football

Lawrence 'excited' for first playoff

DALLAS — Trevor Lawrence is excited to play in his first College Football Playoff.  Lawrence calmly spoke with the media Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl press conference.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
9hr

ARLINGTON, Texas – Clemson went through its customary Working Man Wednesday practice with a lively, two-plus hour workout at AT&T Stadium. The severe weather outside did not squelch the Tigers’ (…)

reply
13hr

DALLAS — A year ago, Clemson prepped for a Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama that it eventually lost in a lackluster performance. But, the Tigers learned a lot about themselves after that game. This season (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home