Lawrence, Galloway, Giella all will miss Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — Clemson University received confirmation from the NCAA for the three Tigers. Here is a statement from Clemson Athletic Direction Dan Radakovich.
“This evening, Clemson Athletics received confirmation from the NCAA of suspensions for tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, all three of whom will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. The athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals.”
Clemson has recruited at a very high level at the cornerback position in recent years, landing highly touted players such as Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell, LeAnthony Williams, Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich, (…)
Dexter Lawrence has one message to those people who don’t believe he knew nothing about the performance enhancing drug, ostarine, that was found in his system after a mandatory drug test by the NCAA last week. (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins will likely get his first start in the College Football Playoff unless the Tigers get good news on Dexter Lawrence. Huggins told The Clemson (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened his media day press conference at the Cotton Bowl with the latest on the B sample tests for his three players that are currently suspended due to (…)