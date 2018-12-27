Recruits predict Clemson-Notre Dame outcome

The College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl between second-seeded Clemson and No. 3 seed Notre Dame kicks off in just two days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of the huge matchup, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their predictions for the outcome of the Cotton Bowl. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson signee Kaleb Boateng, 2019 OL, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.): “34-17 (Clemson)”

Clemson signee Bryton Constantin, 2019 4-star LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “35-21 (Clemson)”

Clemson signee Frank Ladson, 2019 5-star WR, Miami (Fla.) South Dade: “31-14 (Clemson)”

Clemson signee Will Putnam, 2019 4-star OL, Tampa (Fla.) Plant: “34-14 Clemson”

Clemson signee Brannon Spector, 2019 WR, Calhoun (Ga.): “35-24, go Tigers!”

Kalel Mullings, 2020 4-star LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy: “It’s tough I can’t make one. I like both teams, it’s like watching your two boys fight. I just hope both teams play well and stay healthy.”

Mekhail Sherman, 2020 5-star LB, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s: “Clemson by 17”

Kevin Swint, 2020 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “Clemson is going to shut down the run and win by 13-plus.”

Rashad Torrence, 2020 4-star DB, Marietta (Ga.): “Clemson 31-Notre Dame 28”

Gabriel Stephens, 2021 4-star ATH, Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island: “I think Clemson will pull this one off because everything starts up front and I don’t think Notre Dame has seen a D-line like Clemson.”

Stay tuned to TCI for more recruit predictions for the Cotton Bowl.