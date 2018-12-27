Swinney: 5-star signee Booth ‘can do it all’

Clemson has recruited at a very high level at the cornerback position in recent years, landing highly touted players such as Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell, LeAnthony Williams, Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich, to name some.

The Tigers’ success nabbing top talent at the position continued with the 2019 class, as Clemson signed a superb duo of corners in Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star Andrew Booth and Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star Sheridan Jones.

Booth, who inked with Clemson during the early signing period last week, serves as one of the headliners of Clemson’s 2019 class. He is ranked among the top 50 players in the nation by every major recruiting service and is the highest-rated Clemson signee in the 2019 class according to Rivals, which tabs him No. 8 overall nationally.

“There’s nothing not to like,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said of Booth. “First of all, he’s a great kid. We hit it off in the recruiting process early on. Awesome family, very close family.”

Booth, a three-year starter at Archer High School, had 162 career tackles, including 131 solo, along with 13 interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four caused fumbles and a blocked field goal. Offensively, he recorded 22 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns, and he also had three punt return touchdowns over his career.

As a senior in 2018, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Booth was named Region Specialist of the Year, county defensive back of the year and selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. As a junior, he was all-state, all-region and all-county first team.

“Guys like him are hard to find,” Swinney said. “He’s a ready-made guy coming out of high school, kind of like A.J. Terrell. He’s one of those guys that has got the length, got the physicality, he’s got the wheels, he’s got a good football mind and demeanor and savviness… He’s played on both sides of the ball.

“He can do it all, man. He is a really, really talented football player, and a guy that’s definitely a little ahead of his time as far as where most guys are as a high school kid.”

Booth committed to Clemson over Auburn and many other college offers on July 30. He is set to enroll at Clemson this summer.

“He’s an elite prospect for sure,” Swinney said. “If he’ll put the work in, I don’t have any doubt that will translate well here in college.”