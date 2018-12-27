What's on Albert Huggins' Play List?

ARLINGTON, Tx. — Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins was listening to his beets during the Cotton Bowl media day.
So of course we asked him what was on his play list.
ARLINGTON, Tx. — Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins was listening to his beets during the Cotton Bowl media day.
So of course we asked him what was on his play list.
ARLINGTON, Tx. — Darien Rencher got the real scoop from Trevor Lawrence at the Cotton Bowl media day.
ARLINGTON, Texas — When Dabo Swinney first told Dexter Lawrence he failed the NCAA’s mandatory drug test for the College Football Playoff last week for a banned substance, Clemson’s defensive tackle (…)
ARLINGTON, Tx. — Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was given the choice about whether to attend the Cotton Bowl media day for the Tigers. Lawrence made the decision to attend and open up about (…)
ARLINGTON, Tx. — The Clemson Insider caught up with ESPN’s Marty Smith on the field at AT&T Stadium to get his thoughts on the Cotton Bowl matchup.
DALLAS — Trevor Lawrence is excited to play in his first College Football Playoff. Lawrence calmly spoke with the media Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl press conference.
DALLAS—Clemson did not finish the 2018 season the way it wanted to. However, this season it is back with a new mindset and increased focus. A few members from that squad admitted during media day in (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas – Clemson went through its customary Working Man Wednesday practice with a lively, two-plus hour workout at AT&T Stadium. The severe weather outside did not squelch the Tigers’ (…)
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea hasn’t fully taken the time to look around and enjoy the atmosphere of the College Football Playoff since arriving in Dallas for Saturday’s Cotton Bowl game (…)
This is a little bit of interesting information. A source who is staying at the Clemson hotel told The Clemson Insider Wednesday that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is also staying at the Clemson (…)
DALLAS — The past year has been life-changing for Clemson’s freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. However, if you are unfamiliar with the five-star out of Cartersville, Ga. you would never know he is (…)