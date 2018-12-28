Jordan Williams ready to seize his opportunity

DALLAS — The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with defensive tackle Jordan Williams at the Cotton Bowl media day.

Jordan knows his playing time will increase with Dexter Lawrence sidelined and is ready to do his part.

