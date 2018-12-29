Clemson matches up well against Notre Dame

A lot has happened in the weeks since the ACC Championship Game, but the biggest news coming from the Clemson camp was Dexter Lawrence’s suspension after testing positive for a slight trace of ostarine in an NCAA drug test.

While the loss of one of the best defensive tackles in the country is a big deal regardless of how good a team is there might not be a better prepared team to deal with this loss than the Tigers.

Albert Huggins, Nyles Pinkney and Jordan Williams will likely take turns filling in against the best offensive line that they will face all year long. While the Tigers seem to be heavily favored in this matchup, let’s see who’s built the better team on the recruiting trail.

Clemson Notre Dame Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 4-star Liam Eichenberg LT LG John Simpson 4-star 4-star Aaron Banks LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 4-star Sam Mustipher C RG Gage Cervenka 3-star 5-star Tommy Kraemer RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 4-star Robert Hainsey RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 4-star Miles Boykin WR H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 4-star Cole Kmet TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Ian Book QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 4-star Dexter Williams RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked Unranked Chris Finke WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 4-star Chase Claypool WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 4-star Julian Okwara DE DT Albert Huggins 4-star 3-star Jonathan Bonner NT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 4-star Jerry Tillery DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 4-star Khalid Kareem DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 4-star Asmar Bilal SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 4-star Te’von Coney MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 4-star Drue Tranquill WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Julian Love CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star Unranked Alohi Gilman FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Jalen Elliott SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 4-star Troy Pride Jr. CB Clemson Average 3.68 3.5 Notre Dame Average

Clemson holds a slight edge in the recruiting department, but not by much. Brian Kelly has reconstructed the Fighting Irish into a solid team, one that is much better than the team that lost by two in Death Valley three years ago. Their offensive and defensive lines are a great matchup for the Tigers and should result in a smashmouth game. If the Tigers can stuff the run and continue to have success on offense then it should be a 10-point victory for Dabo and Co.