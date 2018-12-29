Explosive second quarter gives Tigers control in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson racked up 261 yards and scored three touchdowns in the second quarter as the second-ranked Tigers lead Notre Dame, 23-3, at halftime of the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, while completing 19-of-26 passes for 264 yards in the first half. Justyn Ross hauled in two of Lawrence’s touchdown passes, while Tee Higgins made a spectacular one-handed grab with two seconds left in the half.

Ross led the Tigers with 137 yards on five catches. His 52-yard touchdown gave the Tigers the lead with 12:50 to play in the half. He later hauled in a 42-yard touchdown down the seam to give the Tigers a 16-3 lead with 1:44 to play in the half.

The game was tied, 3-3, early in the second quarter when Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw incomplete to Miles Boykin on a fourth-and-three play from the Clemson 34.

The Tigers needed just three plays to take advantage as Lawrence found Ross down the sideline as he high pointed the pass, broke a tackle and ran the ball in for a 52-yard touchdown.

Clemson had just 45 yards of offense in the first quarter but exploded for 261 yards in the second.

The Tigers’ defense held the Irish to 141 total yards, but they had just 34 yards on 17 carries. Book completed 11-of-20 passes for 107 yards.

Clemson’s Greg Huegel started the scoring with 40-yard field goal with 8:35 to play in the first quarter.