The Tigers started the drive after Clelin Ferrell forced Ian Book to fumble after the pocket collapsed. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked composed during the drive, avoiding heavy pressure from the Irish and extending the pocket. Huegel’s 40-yard field goal on 4thand seven puts the Clemson up 3-0.