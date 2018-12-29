Wilkins: 'This is where we wanted to be'

ARLINGTON, Texas. — Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins came back to Clemson to win another national championship and now he will have his chance.

Clemson defeated Notre Dame 30-3 in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl to advance to the national championship game on Jan. 7.

The media caught up with Wilkins following the 30-3 win over Notre Dame.

