Huggins stepped up in Lawrence's absence

ARLINGTON, Texas — After news broke of All-American Dexter Lawrence’s suspension, pending appeal, due to testing positive for a banned substance people questioned how second-ranked Clemson would replace his impact on the defensive line.

The Tigers didn’t have any drop off in their 30-3 beat down of No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic and College Football Playoff Semifinal. They earned a trip to the CFP National Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif.

Defensively Clemson shut down the Irish holding them to 248 yards of total offense and 88 yards rushing while recovering a fumble and sacking ND quarterback Ian Book six times.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins stepped up and filled Lawrence’s shoes on the front line. He finished the day with a tackle-for-loss and quarterback hurry keeping Notre Dame honest on the offensive front.

Earlier in the week the junior told the media he was ready to go and that it was just part of the team’s next man up mentality.

Following the win Huggins spoke to the media in the post game breakout interviews in AT&T Stadium, check out what he had to say below: