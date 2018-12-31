Recruits react to Clemson's Cotton Bowl victory (Part 2)

Clemson routed Notre Dame, 30-3, on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the national championship game against Alabama on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

It was a dominant performance by Clemson against the Fighting Irish on both sides of the ball. The Tigers amassed 538 yards of total offense while holding Notre Dame to 248 yards, including just 88 rushing. Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 27-of-39 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross, who had six total catches for 148 yards.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson signees and recruits for their reactions to the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl victory. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson signee Bryton Constantin, 2019 LB, Baton Rouge (La.): “It was fantastic and I cannot wait to watch my future team go play for a national championship.”

Clemson signee Keith Maguire, 2019 LB, Malvern (Pa.): “I expected it. They dominated them on both sides of the ball. It was a statement on how the rest of the playoffs could be. I can’t wait to see what they can do against Bama. It’s going to be a game to remember.”

Clemson signee Joseph Ngata, 2019 WR, Folsom (Calif.): “Not expecting anything different” [in the national title game]

Clemson signee Jalyn Phillips, 2019 DB, Lawrenceville (Ga.): “Super excited! Clemson came out strong ready to do business.”

Clemson signee Hunter Rayburn, 2019 OL, Pensacola (Fla.): “It was a great win. The defense looked fantastic and the offense got things going. It was fun to watch.”

Clemson signee Brannon Spector, 2019 WR, Calhoun (Ga.): “Wow! We took care of business! Super excited for the players and coaches!”

Clemson signee Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.): “I was excited that we got the dub and honestly watching the game made me want to be out there.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “I thought it was amazing. I got to see it in person and it was just reassurance that I picked the right program. 30 to 3 are you kidding me?? Clemson was dominant all over and I couldn’t be more honored and proud to say that I’m going to be a part of that program.”

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes: “Can’t stop Clemson’s offense! I love the way Clemson’s offense played, and also the defense played a heck of a game knowing they were missing a key player. But the defense had a next man up mentality and got the job done! Nice win!”

Seth McLaughlin, 2020 OL, Buford (Ga.): “I was really surprised at the margin of victory. Just shows how dominant Clemson is.”

Antoine Sampah, 2020 LB, Woodbridge (Va.): “Great game. Clemson was dominating the whole time!! LOL didn’t even need their starters.”

Rashad Torrence, 2020 DB, Marietta (Ga.): “It was a great win for Clemson!”

Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “Big win for Clemson”

